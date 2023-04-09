Vidarbha-level skating contest on Jan 22

Addressing a press conference at SJAN office on Tuesday Nikhilesh Tabhane said that the competition is approved by Nagpur District Roller Skating Association and will be conducted onVidarbha level.

“There will be two races for all categories of Beginners, Quads, Basic Inline and Inline. The main objective behind the event is to develop racing skills among skaters in Nagpur region,” said Tabhane.

The competition will be held in age groups starting from 4 years to 16 years and above.The last date for entry is January 18. The competition will be held in 500 metres and 1000 metres for boys and girls. Top three winners will get medals and trophies. “We are expecting around 700 entries.

We will try to take this event at state-level one from next year,” said Nishant Tabhane, the NTSW Branch Head.