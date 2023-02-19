Vidarbha lose by an innings and 5 runs

In response to Haryana's first innings score of 408, Vidarbha were all out for 200 and following on they scored 203 all out and thus lost the match by an innings and five runs.

Resuming at the overnight score of 183 for 6, Vidarbha added just 17 runs before they were all out. Overnight batsman Captain Iknoor Singh contributed 39.

For Haryana , Ali Malik (6 for 31) was the main wicket-taker. Following on Vidarbha's bad show with the bat continued. Krishna Tiwari top scored with (56, 94b, 11x4). Vedant Kuraria (34), Addhyan Rauthan (27) and Tuhar Kadu (26) got the starts but they all failed to play a big knock.

Again Ali Malik ripped thru Vidarbha batting line up and captured four wickets for 41 runs.