Vidarbha lose to Mumbai by 15 runs in Group A

Nagpur, Oct 16

Vidarbha lost to Mumbai by 15 runs in the Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at Rajkot on Sunday.

Shivam Dube’s all-round performance helped Mumbai take a strong step towards the knockouts after beating Vidarbha Batting first, Mumbai scored 155 for eight with Dubey’s 41 off 40 balls. Sarfaraz Khan also played an innings of 26 runs in 20 balls.

In response, Vidarbarbha could only manage 140 for six in front of the sharp bowling of left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3 for 21) and Dubey (2 for 20). Prithvi Shaw gave Mumbai a quick start by scoring 19 runs in 13 balls with three fours and a six but Umesh Yadav (2 for 38) got him out. n the middle overs, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate (3 for 28) curbed the run-rate. Chasing the target, Vidarbha had lost four wickets for 50 runs in the ninth over. The lower middle order tried to present a challenge but the gap between the ball and the run was wide and Mumbai did not have much trouble registering the win. Mumbai are on top with 16 points from four wins from four matches and will need to win two out of the next three matches to make it straight to the quarter-finals. On the other hand Vidarbha are third place with eight points in four matches. Uttarakhand are on second place with 12 points.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 155/8 (Shivam Dube 41, Prithvi Shaw 19, Aditya Sarwate 3/28, Umesh Yadav 2/38). Vidarbha 140/6 (Akshay Karnewar 27, Shams Mulani 3/21, Shivam Dube 2/21). Mumbai won by 15 runs.