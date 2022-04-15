Vidarbha make it to semis; Beat UP on the basis of first innings lead

Vidarbha defeated Uttar Pradesh on the basis of first-innings lead to enter the semi-finals in the CK Nayudu Trophy match that ended in a draw at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Friday.

In the semis to be played from April 18, Vidarbha will take on Madhya Pradesh at the same venue.

In response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 523, UP conceded first innings lead and were all out for 156. In their second innings Vidarbha made 161 and put on huge target of 529 before. They made 231 for six before both the captains agreed for a draw.

Vidarbha in their second innings resuming at the overnight score of 109 for four added 52 runs. Yash Kadam scored 27 whereas captain Siddhesh Wath returned to the pavilion on duck after facing 24 balls. Harsh Dubey (13) and Parth Rekhade (11) crossed the double figures.

For UP, Ankit Choudhary and Rishabh Bansal claimed four wickets each conceding 13 and 34 runs respectively.

In their second innings Uttar Pradesh improved their batting but that was too late.

Sameer Rizvi played an unbeaten century knock (103, 107b, 8x4, 5x6) and he got some good support from Sawan Singh (41, 67b, 5x4). Opener Siddharth Yadav (23) and captain Sameer Choudhary (22) were the other scorers.

For Vidarbha, left arm spinner Harsh Dubey claimed two wickets for 44 runs whereas Yash Kadam, Nachiket Bhute, Mandar Mahale and Mohit Kale were chipped in with one wicket each.

Scores in brief

Vidarbha (1st innings): 523

Uttar Pradesh (1st innings): 156

Vidarbha (2nd innings): 161 all out in 58.3 overs (Aman Mokhade 56, Yash Kadam 27, Ankit Choudhary 4 for 62, Rishabh Bansal 4 for 34)

Uttar Pradesh (2nd innings): 231 for 6 in 47 overs (Sameer Rizvi 103 not out, Swan Singh 41, Siddharth Yadav 25, Harsh Dubey 2 for 44).