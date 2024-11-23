Vidarbha off to a wining start, beat Odisha by 33 runs

In the match played in Visakhapatnam, Vidarbha recovered from a bad start and scored a big score of 216 runs for six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs . In reply, Odisha's team was reduced to 183 runs in 19.1 overs. Rekhade got two and Nalkande got three wickets. The experienced fast bowler, troubled by injury, could not complete his spell and took one wicket for 19 runs in 1.1 overs before retiring hurt.

Earlier, Nair held one end amid falling wickets and scored 77 runs in his 39-ball innings with the help of seven fours and four sixes before getting out. Apart from him, Rakhade scored 39 runs in 24 balls while Shubham Dubey scored 30 runs in 14 balls. Captain Jitesh Sharma played an unbeaten 27 runs with the help of one four and three sixes in his impactful innings of nine balls. Pradeep was the most successful bowler of Odisha, who took four wickets for 33 runs.

Brief score

Vidarbha: 216/6 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 77, Parth Rekhade 39, Shubham Dubey 30, Jitesh Sharma 27*; Pradeep Pradhan 4/33).

Odisha: 183/10 in 19.1 overs (Swastik Samal 63, Gaurav Choudhary 37, Harshit Rathod 30; Parth Rekhade 2/22, Darshan Nalkande 3/35).