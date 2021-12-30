Vidarbha qualify for Pre-Qf

In response to Punjab's first innings total of 528 for 8 declared, Vidarbha made 571 for nine in 191.2 overs and thus took first innings lead.

Resuming an overnight score of 370 for four, Vidarbha batters dominated rival bowlers. Overnight batsman Abhishek Agrawal slammed 158 in 295 balls hitting 21 boundaries and one six. Jagjot too scored century (104, 169 b, 14x4, 2x6). He was ably supported by tailender Tejas Soni who knocked off 59 in 116 balls with the help of seven boundaries and one six. Gauran Farde (27) and Sanyog Bhagwat (18) were other scorers.For Punjab, Harshdeep Singh claimed three wickets for 147 runs.

In Elite Group 'A' Jharkhand topped the points tally with 25 points followed by Vidarbha (13).