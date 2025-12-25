Vidarbha record big vicotry over Gujarat

Vidarbha picked up 7 points from this match to go atop Elite Group A table with 23 points from four matches.

BRIEF SCORES

Gujarat 1st innings 136 all out in 64.2 overs (Shaurya Prajapati 49; Viraaj Maheshwari 5/39, Manthan Kale 2/33)

Vidarbha 1st innings 248 all out in 87.1 overs (Kashyap Pataskar 50, Malhar Dhurad 30, Kush Sharma 73, Arjun Mahajan 25; Trinabh Shukla 4/59, Ridham Patel 3/39)

Gujarat 2nd innings 110 all out in 59.5 overs (Manthan Kale 6/28, Om Dhotre 2/24, Viraaj Maheshwari 1/18)

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 2 runs