Vidarbha struggling against Chandigarh

In response to Chandigarh's first innings total of 257, Vidarbha were tottering on 188 for 8. With just two wickets in hand, they require 69 runs to take the first-innings lead.

Earlier resuming at 219 for 7, Chandigarh added 38 runs before they were all out for 257. Overnight batsman Gurpreet Singh (19) added just one run in his overnight score. Markanday Panchal (16) too returned to the pavilion quickly. Thanks to Parth Khure who claimed both wickets. Tailender Yuvraj scored an unbeaten 23.

For Vidarbha, Parth Khure claimed four wickets for 62 runs whereas Sabbamitta Gavai and Arnav Sinha were chipped in with two wickets each. In reply, barring Krishna Tiwari (78, 137b, 9x4) and Adi Bajaj (33, 60b, 4x4, 1x6) other top-order batsmen fialed to face Chandigarh bowlers. Both made 77 run partnership for the second wicket. At stumps, Arnav Sinha was playing on 33 in the company of Khure (0). For Chandigarh, Gaganpreet Singh claimed four wickets for 63 runs while Shivam Nagrath got two for 40.

Brief scores

Chandigarh 1st innings: 257 all out in 121 overs (Ehit Salaria 72, Riyan Singh 54, Parth Khure 4 for 62. Sabbamitta Gavai 2 for 25, Arnav Sinha 2 for 28)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 188 for 8 in 66 overs (Krishna Tiwari 78, Adi Bajaj 33, Arnav Sinha 33 not out, Gaganpreet Singh 4 for 63)