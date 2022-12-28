Vidarbha take crucial first innings lead over J&K

In response to Jammu and Kashmir's first innings total of 191, Vidarbha were all out for 272 and thus secured the first innings lead of 81 runs. At stumps in their second innings, Jammu and Kashmir lost three wickets for 77 runs.

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 58 for 2, Vidarbha lost third wicket on the same score as Ganesh Satish who scored a brilliant century in the previous match against Tripura returned to the pavilion on duck. Abid Mushtaq caught and bowed him. Stumper Akshay Wadkar too returned to the pavilion cheaply (5). Mohit Kalle who has been included in the squad in the place of Apoorv Wankhade failed to capitalize on an opportunity as he returned to the pavilion contributing jjust ten runs. When the wickets were tumbling, opener Atharva Taide held the fort from another end.

After losing half of the team for 85, Taide and Sarvate played sensibly and bailed out the hosts.. Facing the opponent bowlers, both developed the good partnerships and also completed their half centuries. While Sarvate knocked off 77 in 137 balls hitting nine boundaries and two sixes Taide scored 74 in 136 balls hitting 11 boundaries. They added 73 run partnership for sixth wicket. Finally their resistance came to an end when Umar Nazir got rid of Taide with 158 runs on board,

After his departure young Dubey ( 55, 71b, 8x4)playing his first First Class match gave good company to Sarvate . In the process he also completed his half century. They stitched d up 92 run partnership for seven wicket before Sarvate became the victim of Abid Mushtaq.. Their partnerhsip helped Vidarbha to take crucial first innings lead.

For Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Nazir claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 39 runs.

In reply, Jammu and Kashmir had poor start in their second innings. Nachiket Bhute got rid of opener Suryansh Raina (1). Off spinner Akshay Wakhare removed Henan Nazir (21) and then Vivrant Sharma (7). At stumps, captain Shubham Khajuria was playing on 39 in the company of Fazil Rashid (3). At stumps, Jammu and Kashmir were trailing by just four runs with seven wickets in hand.

Brief scores

Jammu and Kashmir (1st innings):191

Vidarbha (1st innings): 272 all out in 83.5 overs (Aditya Sarvate 75, Atharva Taide 74, Harsh Dubey 55, Umar Nazir 5 for 39, Abid Mushtaq 3 for 66)

Jammu and Kashmir (2nd innings): 77 for 3 in 33 overs (Shubham Khajuria batting 39, Henan Nazir 21, Akshay Wakhare 2 for 17).