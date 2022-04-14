Vidarbha take crucial first-innings lead

Nagpur, April 14

Vidarbha has almost confirmed the semi-final spot by taking crucial first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh on the third day of quarterfinal match of CK Nayudu Trophy at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Thursday.

In response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 523, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 156 and thus conceded first innings lead to Vidarbha.

Instead of imposing follow on Vidarbha decided to do some batting practice. . At stumps in their second innings, Vidarbha made 109 for four and thus were leading by 476 runs with still one day to go.

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 32 for 2, UP lost their wickets at regular interval. Only middle-order basman Prince Yadav and captain Sameer Choudhary showed some resistance by making 85-run partnership for fifth wicket. While Yadav remained unbeaten on 59, Choudhary scored 40. Rest of the btsmen even failed to cross the double diits.

For Vidarbha, pacer Praful Hinge ( 3 for 39), Nachiket Bhute (3 for 24) and Parth Rekhade (3 for 25) shared nine wickets between them.

In their second innings Vidarbha, suffered an early jolt when Aquib Khan trapped opener Mandar Mahale in front of stumps on duck. But them Aman Mokhade (56, 89b, 9x4) and Yash Rathod (44, 101 b, 7x4) played sensibly and made 94 run partnership for second wicket. When Rathod was six run short of his half-century, Rishabh Bansal clean bowled him. In the same over Mohit Kale returned to the pavilion on duck as Bansal trapped hi in front of stumps. Vidarbha lost fourth wicket in the form of Aman Mokhade. After completing his half-cenuty he was caught by Prince Yadav off Ankit Choudhary. At stumps, Yash Kadam was playing on four in the company of captain Siddhesh Wath who was yet to open his account.

On last day Vidarbha would like to declare their innings as early as possible and wrapped up UP's innings to record an outright victory.

Scores in brief

Vdarbha (1st innings): 523

Uttar Pradesh (1st innings): 156 all out in 61.3 overs Overnight 32 for 2 (Prince Yadav 59 not out, Sameer Choudhary 40, Praful Hinge 3 for 39, Nachiket Bhute 3 for 24, Parth Relhade 3 for 25).

Vidarbha (2nd innings): 109 for 4 (Aman Mokhade 56, Yash Rathod 44).