Vidarbha take first innings lead against Maharashtra

Vidarbha took crucial first-innings lead against Maharashtra on the third day of Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at DVR Ground, Mulapadu (Vijaywada) on Thursday.

In interesting first innings in response to Maharashtra's first innings total of 378, Vidarbha made 379 and took just one-run lead.

In their second innings, Maharashtra made 159 for 7 and thus were leading by 158 runs. On the last day Vidarbha would like to wrap up Maharashta's innings as early as possible and chase down the target to record an outright victory.

Earlier resuming at overnight score 217 for four, skipper Siddhesh Wath and another overnight batsman Mandar Mahale scored brilliant half-centuries and enabled Vidarbha to take first-innings lead. While Wath, leading from the front, scored 88 runs in 120 balls hitting 12 boundaries his partner Mahale knocked off 61 in 73 balls with the hep of seven boundaries and one six. They both made 123 run partnership for fifth wicket.

When they looked solid, A Thenge gave breakthrough to Maharashtra dismissing Mahale. Nachiket Bhute contributed just five runs before becoming a victim of S Kothari. When wickets were tumbling from other end, Wath was negotiating the rivals bowlers confidently. Parth Rekhade (19) gave some good company to Wath. In reply, the disciplined bowling of Vidarbha reduced Maharashtra to 159 for 7.

Vidarbha got an early breakthrough when Parth Rekhade got rid of D Phatangare on duck. But then captain P Shah (68, 7 b, 2x4, 6x6) and S Veer ( 36, 42b, 4x4) fruatrated Vidarbh bowlers and made 103 run partnership for second wicket. When it appeared that they were taking the match out of Viarbha's hand with a century run partnership. Dushyant Tekan dismissed Veer and soon he delivered another blow to Maharashtra by dismissing Shah.

Then Maharashtra never recovered. At stumps H Kate was playing on 18 in the company of S Kothari who was yet to open his account. For Vidarbha, Rekhade, Harsh Dubey and Tekan claimed two wickets each whereas Nachiket Bhute got one. When the second day played stopped, captain Siddhesh Wath was playing on 11 in the company of Mandar Mahale (10).

For Maharashtra, Veer claimed two wickets for 56 runs whereas A Thenge and R Ghosh were chipped in with one each.