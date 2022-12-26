Vidarbha to lock horns with J&K

After two outrigh victories Vidarbha are on second place with 12 points. Madhya Pradesh are leading the pool with 14. On the other hand Jammu and Kashmir have lost both matches. Vidarbha would like to continue their winning streak in the third match also. So far playing on home turf everything went in their favour. Among the batsmen stumper Akshay Wadkar (262 runs in two matches), skipper Faiz Fazal (243), Ganesh Satish (188) are in good form. The team management would like such consistent performance in the remaining matches also.

Among the bowlers, spinners particularly offie Akshay wakhare and left arm orthodox Adittya Sarvate played an important role in Vidarbha victorties. While Sarvae has taken 16 wickets in two matches, Wakhare claimed 14 and both are among top ten bowlers in the country in highest wicket takers list. Although Vidarbha have included youngsters Aman Mokhade, Mohit Kale in place of Apoorv Wankhede, Aditya Thakre and Rajneesh Gurbani, they will not make much changes in the winning combination. Mohit Kale will likely find the place in Wankhade's place.

On the other hand, it will be a huge challenge for Jammu and Kashmir who have yet to open their account to face Vidarbha.

Teams:

Faiz Fazal (captain), Akshay Wadkar (vice-captain, wk), Atharv Taide, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Sarvate, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Aman Mokhade, Mohit Kale, Nachiket Bhute, R Sanjay and Subham Kapse.

Jammu and Kashmir : Shubham Khujaria (C), Fazil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, Suryansh Raina, Shrivansh Sharma, Henan Malik, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq , Auquib Nabi, Rohit Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir, Tainzeem Tak, Musaif Aijaz and Yudhvir Singh. .