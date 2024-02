Vidarbha U-15 girls record another victory, Drub TN by 51 runs

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 171 for 5 in 35 overs . Shraddha Nabira played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 48 in 56 balls hitting three boundaries. Ashwini Deshmukh (31, 37b, 1x4, 1x6) ably supported her. Both made 44 run partnership for the thrid wicket. Earlier Sanskruti Sant (20, 42b, 3x4) and Dharvi (18, 38b, 2x4) gave good start to Vidarbha by making 42 run papartnership for first wicket.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were able to score 171 for 5 in 35 overs. Thanks to Dharvi who claimed three wickets for 15 runs whereas Yashashri Soley and Shreya Lanjewar got two each. For Tamil NAdu, captain G Kamalini top scored with (54, 58b, 9x4). Madhumitha Anbu (20) was another main scorer.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 171 for 5 in 35 overs ( Shraddha Nabira 48*, Ashwini Deshmukh 31, Sanskruti Sant 20, Dharvi 18, Kanashri 2 for 25)

Tamil Nadu: 120 for 9 in 35 overs (G Kamalini 54, Madhumitha Anbu 20, Dharvi 3 for 15, Shreya Janjewar 2 for 24, Yashshri Soley 2 for 22)

Result: Vidarbha won by 51 runs