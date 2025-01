Vidarbha U-19 girls lose in QF

Vidarbha's lower order also failed to contribute and the team ended up with 113/9 in 50 overs.

It was not enough as Hyderabad got off to a good start. Vidarbha’s Yashshri Soley, once again bowled superbly, taking two wickets for 20 runs in her 10 overs. Akshara too picked two wickets for 16 runs but Hyderabad reached the target in 42.1 overs. Hyderabad’s Shravani, who claimed 3/27 was declared the Player of the Match.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 113/9 in 50 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 26, Akshara Itankar 29; Shravani 3/27)

Hyderabad 114/4 in 42.1 overs (Hansika Rao 32, Sandhya Gora 27, Nidhi 30; Yashshri Soley 2/20, Akshara 2/16)

Result: Hyderabad won by 6 wkts