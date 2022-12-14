Vidarbha U-19 women fail to qualify for KO

From group 'D', Madhya Pradesh (20) and Maharashtra (16) have qualified for the knockout whereas Vidarbha crashed out with 12 points in five matches.

Battig first Maharashtra scored 277 for 5 in 50 overs. Captain Ishwari Savkar, leading from the front, smashed 151 in 155 balls with the help of 20 boundaries and one six. She was ably supported by K Mulla who remained unbeaten on 58 and Shweta Sawant (38).

For Vidarbha, captain Jahavi Ranganathan claimed two wickets for 53 runs whereas Siddhi Nerkar and Trupti Lodhe were chipped in with one each.

in reply, Vidarbha were restricted to 185 for 8 in 50 overs. Sayali Shinde (45, 81b, 4x4), Shraddha Nabira (42*, 53b, 5x4) and opener Aarohi Bambode (33) tried their best but didn't get support from the other end. For Maharashtra, Aachal Agrawal (2 for 33) was the most successful bowlers.