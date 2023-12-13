Vidarbha U-23 girls lose to Jharkhand

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. However, their decision was backfired as they could able to score 70 runs in 20 overs losing nine wickets. Only Aarohi Bambode and Janhavi Ranganathan who scored 15 runs each managed to cross the double digits.

For Jharkhand, Khushbu Kumari and Shefa aAssan got two wickets each. In reply, Jharkhand, achieved the target in 18.1 overs losing six wickets. Shikha (21), Priya Kumari (16) and Konal Kumari (19) ensured the victory.

For Vidarbha, Aayushi Thakre , Ranganathan and Mansi Borikar claimed two wickets each.