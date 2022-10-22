Vidarbha women enter knockouts

Vidarbha pacer Komal Zanzad's devastating spell (4-0-4-4) helped Vidarbha to drub Chandiragh by six wickets and enter the knockout stage in Senior Women Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizag on Saturday.

Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat first. However, their decision backfired as they could able to score 85 losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Thanks to Komal Zanzad who ripped through the opposition's batting line up and claimed four wickets. She delivered one blow after another to Chandigarh. At one stage they lost six wickets for just 34 runs but then Aaradhana Bishti (28), captain Kashvee Gautam and P Guleria (14 not out) showed some resistance and helped Chandigarh to cross 80-run mark. Komal was ably supported by Vaishnavi Khandkar who claimed two wickets for 15 runs.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing four wickets in 13.3 overs. In form captain Disha Kasat made 30 ball 39 hitting seven boundaries. Bharti Fulmali remained not out on 20 whereas opener Shivani Dharne contributed 17.

Brief scores

Chandigarh: 85 for 8 in 20 overs (Aaradhana Bisht 28, Kashvee Gautam and P Guleria 14 each, Komal Zanzad 4 for 4, Vaishnavi Khandkar 2 for 15)

Vidarbha: 88 for 4 in 13.3 overs (Disha Kasat 39, Bharti Fulmali 20 not out, Shivani Dharne 17, P Guleria 2 for 15).

Resut: Vidarbha won by six wickets