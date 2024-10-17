Vidarbha women off to a flying start

Batting first Vidarbha scored 140 for four in 20 overs. Skipper Disha Kasat led the way with a fine 61 off 53 deliveries with eight boundaries and a six. She shared a 54-run stand for the third wicket with Bharti Fulmali 41 (27 balls, 4x3, 6x3).

Disha added another 44 runs for the fourth wicket with Shivani Dharne (19 not out) to help Vidarbha post 140/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chhattisgarh batters failed to get going as Vidarbha bowlers, led by Komal Zanzad, dominated the proceedings and bowled out the opposition for only 39 runs in 13.2 overs.

None of the Chhattisgarh batters reached double figures as Komal (3/6), Trupti Lodhe (2/3), Arya Gohane (2/18) and Kanchan Nagwani (2/8) shared the wickets.

Vidarbha take on Arunachal on Friday.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha: 140/4 in 20 overs (Disha Kasat 61, Bharti Fulmali 41)

Chhattisgarh: 39 all out in 13.2 overs (Komal Zanzad 3/6, Trupti Lodhe 2/3, Arya Gohane 2/18, Kanchan Nagwani 2/8)

Result: Vidarbha won by 101 runs