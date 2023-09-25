Vidarbha women reign supreme, beat Goa by eight wickets

Batting first Goa scored 118 for five in 20 overs. Middle order batsman Shikha Pandey top scored with 50 (40b, 6x4, 1x6). Vinavi Gaurav (17) and captain Sujata Naik (16) were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, medium pacer Komal Zanzad claimed two wickets for 23 runs whereas Arya Gohane and Kanchan Nagwani were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing just two wickets. They made 122 in 17.5 overs. Thanks to dashing Bharti Fulmali who slammed an unbeaten 64 in 35 balls hitting 11 boundaries and one six. Opener Shivani Dharne too batted well and scored 48 in 62 balls hitting four boundaries. For Goa, Shikha Pandey and Poorva Bhaidkar got one wicket each.

Earlier in their last league match Vidarbha defeated host Chandigarh by 19 runs and qualified for the final.

Batting first, Vidarbha scored 113 for four in 20 overs. Leading from the front Disha Kasat hammered 56 in 41 balls hitting eight boundaries. Shivani Dharne (28, 33b, 3x4) also batted well. In reply, Chandigarh were all out for 94. Thanks to leggie Kanchan Nagwani who claimed three wickets conceding just nine runs in 2.4 overs. Tanvi Pavitrakar (2 for 28) ably supported her. With total eight wickets to her kitty, Nagwani finished highest wicket taker for Vidarbha.

In this tournament total six teams participated. On their way to final, Vidarbha first defeated Chhattisgarh Blue by eight wickets followed by 42 run win over Chhattisgarh Red. In the third match, Vidarbha downed Odisha by four wickets. However, then they suffered 12 run defeat at the hands of Goa thru VJD method. In the last league match, Vidarbha got the better of Chandigarh by 19 runs.