Vidarbha Youth men, Nav Jai Hind women triumph

In the men's final, Katol's Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal 9-3 in an extra time. Faijan Pathan playde for 3.30 minutes and bet five players for the winners. For runners-up team Lucky Snengar played well.

In the third place match, Paratwada's Tuljai Krida Mandal defeated Nagpur's Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal 17-15.

In the women's final, Nav Jai Hind overcame Vidarbha Krida Mandal 13-9. Thanks to Priti Thakre who displayed outstanding performance. Maratha Friends Club Amravati defeated Kridajyoti Krida Mandal, Chandrapur 9-8 to achieve third place. Former international kho kho player Narendra Shah and convener of KKM Sandip Joshi distributed the prizes in the presence of president of Vidarbha Kho Kho Association Suhas Pande, secretary Sudhir Nimbalkar and others.