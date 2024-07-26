Vidarbha's Bhondekar making waves in UK

Vidarbha all-rounder Shailesh Bhondekar whose career has been spoiled due to injuries is currently having a blast the UK GMCL (Greater Manchester Cricket League) with consistent stand-out performances putting him at the top of the T20 league.

So far he has scored 545 runs, claimed 26 wickets and 7 difficult catches. He is playing for Brooksbottom Cricket Club, Summerseat near Manchester. In earlier two seasons he had played for Somerset. Talking to Lokmat Times about his performances from UK Shailesh who was selected in India Under-19 team in 2008-09 said, “ I have been doing well for my club in both T-20 and 50 over format game. I am getting a lot of exposure here and it can help me to make Vidarbha comeback in the coming season”.

Bhondekar said in 2017-2018 season he had played 16 matches on his debut in UK league and scored two centuries and seven half centuries along with 35 wickets. However, he left the next season midway due to injury. And in current season he has so far played 14 matches.

“In coming couple of days, I will be playing important matches including T-20 semifinals and club games semis. Apart from gaining experience these leagues also help me financially. Our captain Andy Lords is also happy and thrilled with my performance. He has asked me to act as Captain on numerous occasions. He is very keen for me to play for them again next year”.

The 32-year right arm pacer Bhondekar who basically belongs to Ramtek in Nagpur district has played just one first class match for Vidarbha in 2011, one List A match in 2010 and one T-20 match in 2011. In Guzder League he used to play for All India Reporter. Last season he played 'D' Division cricket for Vidarbha.