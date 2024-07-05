Vidya Bharti national sports schedule declared

The competition of olymnpic games (48) will be held at the national level. This information was given by Vidya Bharati National Sports Coordinator and Senior Vice President of School Games Federation of India Muktaj Singh Badeshaji.

As per the structure of Vidya Bharati, 20 members from 11 regions from across the country were present in the meeting.

This year, the national competition of all the games has to be completed by 31 December 2024, this has also been decided in the meeting. Vidya Bharati National Sports Competition will start with Judo competition in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh from 19 to 23 September 2024 and it will conclude with athletics competition to be held in Satna, Madhya Pradesh from October 23 to 27. Therefore, all the state and regional competitions are likely to be organised in August and September. Badminton competition will be held in Delhi from 26 to 30 September 2024, swimming competition will be held in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh from 1 to 4 October 2024, and Kho-Kho (Girls) competition will be held in Kutch, Gujarat from 3 to 6 October 2024.

Vidarbha sorts coordinator. Jitendra Ghordadekar gave the information. A list of judges for the Vidya Bharati National Sports Competition and the National Competition to be held by the School Games Federation of India is going to be released soon from Vidarbha province. All interested physical education teachers and trainers have been asked to contact Vidya Bharati.

If one want to participate in all the activities organized by Vidya Bharati in the session 2024-25, then the concerned sports teachers and the mothers and principals of the schools should immediately contact on mobile numbers 9420855731 /9923441609/ 9823016521. July 15 is the last date of registration.