Vidya Bharti WZ athletics meet from Sept 9

Addressing media persons sports convener of Vidya Bhaarti, Vidarbha Jitendra Ghordadekar said 183 athletes including 20 athletes from Gujarat and 40 from Devgiri regions will vie for the top honours in the meet that will be organised in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories. Various events including 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, 600 m, 800 m, 1500 m, 3000 m long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw etc will be organised.

Director of Global International School Arvind Tembhurnikar will inaugurate the meet on September 10 at 9 am. Acting director of Department of sports and physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Vishakha Joshi, NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Vidya Bharti's regional secretary Mangesh Pathak, organising secretary Shailesh Joshi, Shailendra Manawar, NanasahebKharpate, Dr Padmakar Charmode and the headmasters and headmistresses of all the affiliated schools will also grace the occasion.

The first two athletes from the regional meet will qualify for the west zone championship. During the meet the west zone team will be selected for All India Athletics Championship to be held from October 23 to 27.

Volleyblal tourney on Sept 11, 12

The West Zone Volleyball Championship will be held on September 11 and 12 at BRA's English Medium School ground. Ashish Chafekar will inaugurate the tournament in the presence of president of Blind Relief Association Makrand Pandharipande who will preside over thef unction.Sarang Paranjape and coordinator of PGTD of RTM Nagpur University Dr Madhavi Mardikar will also remain present on the occasion. No Gujarat team will play as they will not r able to each the city due to flood situation there in some parts. Dr Mangesh Pathak, Pranjali Joshi, Shailesh Joshi, Priya Bhore and others were present at the press conference.