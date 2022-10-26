Vidarbha-Level Athletics Selection Trials organised by Vidya Bharti will be held on October 28 at Divisional Sports Complex Mankapur.

As many as 21 schools affiliated with Vidyabharati have already confirmed their entry for this competition. This selection trials will be conducted for boys and girls in the age group of 14/ 17 and 19 years. So far 230 players have confirmed their participation. Through this competition, these athletes will be selected for the Western Zone team for the Vidya Bharti All India Athletics Championship to be held at Kurukshetra (Haryana) from November 19 to 23 .The competition will be inaugurated at 8.00 am. at the hand of Dadoji Konddo awardee Bhau Kane and director of Departmen of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavannshi. SJAN secretary Paritosh Pramanik, Nanasaheb Kharpate, Shailendra Manawat, Dr. Shubhra Roy will also remain present informs Shailesh Joshi. In order to make the selection process of players transparent, a selection committee of five members has been formed under the chairmanship of Vinod Pachghare, a senior official of the Maharashtra State Physical Education and Teachers Association. They are Padmakar Charmode, Sayli Waghmare, Vinod Dahare and Pushpak Tambekar. Sachin Deshmukh, Vishal Lokhande, Vaibhav Kumbare, Sonali Patradkar, Priya Bhore, Sudhir Pusadkar, Rajesh Singh Rajput, Pranav Sukhadeve, . Karemore, Parag Bansole, Ashpaq Sheikh, Sarika Joshi, Pragati Nimbalate, Kolte , Pankaj Karpe, Anushree Pophli, Avanti Hatwar, Ashutosh Bavane, Akshay Ingle, Kiran Yadav, Mr. Pankaj Bokde and Jitendra Ghordadekar are working hard for the success of meet.