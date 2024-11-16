Vidya Bharti's judo, kurash teams declared

Recently, a state level Judo and Kurash competition was organised on the premises of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education. Athletes from affiliated schools of Pavani, Bhandara, Hinganghat and Karanja Ghadge along with Nagpur Mahanagar participated in this tournament. A three member selection committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dange Sir who is president of Nagpur District Judo Association. Nalini Raut and Vinod Dahare were also the selection commitee members.

The first rankers in Vidya Bharati's All India Competition are selected for the School National Competition. Vidya Bharati's judo and kura teams have a total of 45 players. Anushree Pophali is the team manager and Nalini , Dhananjaya Bharti, and Raut as coaches will accompany the team.

Judo teams

U-14 girls: Arya Shirsikar (23 kg.). Vidhi Surake (32 kg), Deeksha Rakatshinge ( 40 kg), Divya Mate (36 kg), Annya Sonkusare ( 44 kg.)

U-17 girls: Mahek Batule (36 kg), Ayushi Shingane (70 kg) , Dnaneshwari Meshram (40 kg), Bhakti Durgude (44 Kg), Ruchita Shende (63 Kg), Himanshi Sakharkar (48 Kg)

U-19 girls: Mansi Gathe (36 kg) , Sayali Waghmare (40 Kg), Sanskruti Shingne (52 Kg)

U-14 boys: Swaroop Kalbende (25 kg), Bhavesh Kawanpure (30 Kg), Rudra Urakude (35 Kg),

Yuvraj Chaudhary (40 kg), Tanuj Maurya (45 kg).

U-17 boys: Sarthak Nimbarte (40 kg.). Divesh Naik (45 kg), Vansal Raut (55 kg), Om Mozarkar (60 kg), Durgesh Satnami (81 kg). Shivam Borkar (90 kg.)

Kurash teams

U-14 girls: Aastha Raipure (36 kg), Aishwarya Dhomene (40 Kg), Urvashi Shahu (48 Kg)

U-14 boys: Prajwal Mankar (21 kg), Karthik Kadav (26 kg), Bhoutik Motalwar (32 kg), Deepak Larokar (40 kg.) and Vedanta Pitul (45 kg)

U-17 girls: Khushi Bagde (36 kg), Anandi Bagde (40 kg), Sampada Vani (44 kg)

U-17 boys: Swaroop Kirpane (40 Kg), Chaitanya Dammal (50 kg), Jeevan Nemade (60 kg).