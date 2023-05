Vidya Bharti's kho kho teams declared

Teams

U-19 girls: Anisha Bangre (C), Janhavi Uikey, Shreya Thakre, Isha Raut, Sakshi Harneshwar, Shrawani Bante ( all from Pt. Baccharaj Vyas Vidyalaya), Tanushri Waghmare (Saraswati), Swanandi Shinde, Arti Kumar, Avantika Thakre (all from Shahu;s Garden School), Coach: Vaibhav Kumbre, Manager: Pragati Nimbalte.

U-17 girls: Akansha Bhagat (c), Bhargavi Dudhwakar (Pt. Baccharajj Vyas Vidyalaya), Samiksha Narwate, Rakhi Tijare, Samiksha Pise, Trisha Borekar (all from Bharat Vidyalaya Hinganghat), Rupal Baghel, Divya Walke, Prajkta Surankar (all from Saraswati), Coach: Praati Nimbalte. Manager: Lata Kahuke.