Visually impaired swimmer Ishwari hoisted tri-colour in the middle of Ambazari Lake
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2022 08:30 PM2022-04-30T20:30:01+5:302022-04-30T20:30:01+5:30
Some swimmers, swam upto center pole , which was a very first such adventure for them belonged to 7 ...
Some swimmers, swam upto center pole , which was a very first such adventure
for them belonged to 7 years age upto 80 years of age all swimmers a circle formed
around center pole and Iswari Pande placed a National Flag.All sang
National Anthem, there after citing patriotic slogans.Open in app