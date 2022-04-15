Vivaan finishes fourth in U-12 nationals

Nagpur, April15

City's budding chess player Vivaan Saraogi ranked fourth in his first offline National Under-12 Chess Championship that concluded at held at Mandya in Karnataka. Participating in offline tournament after a gap of two years, he scored 8.5 points out of 11 rounds. He won a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 35,000. The secretary of Chess Association Nagpur Bhushan Shriwas and others have congratulated him and wished best luck for the future tournaments.