Vivaan wins inter-school chess crown

Nagpur,

Vivaan Saraogi emerged winner in the open category in Inter-School Chess Competition organised by BlitzKrieg Club (VNIT Chess Club) in association with Inner Wheel Club Nagpur at the VNIT campus.

Nagpur District Chess Association provided technical as well as logistical support. Vishwaditya Awasthi finished runners-up whereas other winners are Shatakshi Awasthi, Riddhi Agrawal, Ayush Ramteke, Sanskar Gaigore, Savinary Meshram, Addhyay Vinay Damke.

Nilaya Kamdi, Bhavya Badjate and Riddhima Paliwal achieved first to third places respectively in the girls category. In standard 8 to 10 category, Rashmit Nagose, Adityasing Bhange and Tawheed Dokadia excelled. In the 5th to 7th standard section, Vivaan Roy, Yugant Ramteke and Krushal Kiran Moon excelled.

91 students from various schools participated in this inter-school chess competition. Director of VNIT Prof P M Padole inaugurated the competition in the presence of chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane, the faculty co-ordinators of BlitzKrieg Prof Vinayak S Adane and Prof Bhooshan Rajpathak. Inner Wheel Club District Vice Chairman Sheela Deshmukh, president Rucha Deshpande and secretary Gauri Dhond and all the office bearers of the club were present to encourage the organisers.

Prizes were given to the winners on Sunday at the hands of national player Jayant Katdare. BlitzKrieg Club President Pushkar Chouganjkar, secretary Manan Dhoke, treasurer Tamangna Chaudhari, and all the club team worked hard for the success of tournament.