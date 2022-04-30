VNIT signs MoU with Mathworks

Nagpur, Jan 13

VNIT Nagpur in its consistent efforts to achieve excellence in academics and research is collaborating with many renowned world-class industries. This is to make its students perfectly industry-ready by developing various skills amongst them. In such endeavour VNIT recently has entered into an MoU with Mathworks India Ltd, Bangalore an subsidiary of Mathworks USA.

Because of this VNIT has achieved a status of Matlab Enabled Institute. This would result in VNIT procuring unlimited campus wide licenses with full set of toolboxes, Simulink and other utilities. These facilities will be cloud based and are remotely accessible by UG/PG, PhD Students of VNIT along with the faculty and staff members. This will specially enable the VNIT students continue with their studies, experimentation, projects and research work from anywhere that is in location irrespective manner. This is very much suitable in current pandemic situation. Also as per MoU the technical team of Mathworks will help VNIT faculty to develop complete interactive learning material for online mode for all streams. The collaboration will result in joint research and Consultancy projects. Also VNIT and Mathworks would be conducting joint training and certification courses.

Head-Education of Mathworks India Ltd. Chandan Pramanik and Dr. Pramod Padole signed the MoU recently at VNIT.

Pramanik emphasised on need of such model and reported to be first of its kind. While Dr. Padole elaborated the journey of VNIT and it’s collaboration with various industries. Dr. Padole also described future plans of VNIT for achieving excellence in academic and research field. Coordinator Dr Ashwin Kothari conducted the event and proposed vote of thanks. Dean R/C Dr MS Chaudhari, Dean F/W, Dr. R.R Yerpude Dean Academy Dr. AS Gandhi , students and faculty members were present on the occasion.