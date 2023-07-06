Wait for India debut continues for Jitesh

Vidarbha's swashbuckling batsman Jitesh Sharma who hogged the limelight in the IPL 2023 by playing some explosive knocks has been ignored for the five-match T20 I series starting from August 3 in West Indies. The BCCI selectors declared the 15-member squad led by Hardik Pandya on Wednesday and Sharma was a surprise omission.

The most important thing is that the wicketkeeper-batsman was a part of the India T20I squad for Sri Lanka and New Zealand home series but did not get to play a game.

He has been performing well for the Punjab Kings in the last two IPL seasons. After seeing his performances in the IPL Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag praised the batter saying that he could be playing for India in one year’s time.

In the IPL 2023, playing in 14 matches, Sharma scored 309 runs with a strike rate of 156.06. So far he has played 26 IPL matches and scored 543 runs. In 2022-2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Trophy Sharma scored 224 runs in ten matches with a strike race of 175 with one-half century.

As a wicketkeeper and finisher, Jitesh is the ideal package that India need in T20Is then the million dollar question is why was he dropped for the West Indies series?

According to one coach, “Jitesh got an India call-up as Sanju Samson was injured. Once Samson was fit, there was no way the selectors were going to pick him ahead of the Rajasthan Royals captain, especially with Ishan Kishan already there as a backup keeper.”

However, Vidarbha senior team selection committee chairman and former Vidarbha Ranji skipper Suhas Phadkar has different views over Sharma's omission. Talking to Lokmat Times Phadkar said, “We can't say that Jitesh is unlucky. You can't get a Team India berth till you score runs. The selection committee always look at your performance of the entire season and unfortunately, Jitesh has no big scores. His role as a finisher will not help him till he score runs”.

Phadkar also said that he advised the batter to open the innings instead of coming down the order in the role of a finisher. "Look at Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is in the picture because he has scored a lot of runs while opening the innings. The same is the case with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. If you continue to score runs then nobody can drop you”. Phadkar said, cricket experts appreciate one knock and make a statement about India cap but finally, it is selectors who select the team and not the experts. Even as he misses a berth this time his dedication and future performances will surely help him in securing a call at a later date and he will be another stalwart from Vidarbha to don the blue cap.

Box

May be considered for Asian Games

If the sources are to be believed Jitesh Sharma is likely to be considered for the Asian Games to be played in China. The Board of Control in India (BCCI) will have to submit the players list to the Olympic Council of Asia by July 15.

He may be selected for the T-20 series against Ireland. The three-match T-20 I series will be played in Ireland from August 18, to 23. The squad for the Continental Games will be a second-string team as the event is clashing with ICC ODI World Cup set to begin on October 5.