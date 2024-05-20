Wanjari claims rapid chess crown

Wanjari in the eighth and last round match, playing with white pieces, Wanjari defeated Kushagra Paliwal on top board to emerge champion. On the second board, Ansh Dhanvij, also playing with white, got better of Barat Kaustav. Shaunak Badole was successful in registering victory against Shraddha Bajaj on the third board to finish in top ten. On board number four Kunal Wahane, playing with black pieces, suffered defeat against Omprakash Soni.While Chirag Lahoti lost to Sai Sharma on the fifth board. Ansh Dhanvij ended in top ten with seven points.While five players — Omprakash Soni, Sai Sharma, Nilesh Wasnik, Mayank Hedau and Ritvik Jaiswal ended with six points each. The prizes were distributed at the hands of IA Pravin Pantawane, Chief Arbiter.

In all, 82 players including 51 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament.Total eight rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs 7,500 were distributed among top 12 players and best veteran of the tournament.

Results (round 8) Krupal Wanjari (7.5) bt Kushagra Paliwal (6), Dhanvij Ansh (7) bt Barat Kaustav (6), Shraddha Bajaj (5.5) lost to Shaunak Badole (6.5), Omprakash Soni (6) bt Kunal Wahane (5), Sai Sharma (6) bt Chirag Lahoti (5), Nilesh Wasnik (6) bt Tanmay Karkar (5), Mayank Hedau (6) bt Palash Nagdevte (5), Jaiswal Ritvik (6) bt Shaunak Fulzele (5), Maras Sahejveer Singh (5.5) bt Vidhi Mishrikotkar (4.5), Arihant Rangari (4.5) lost to Aditya Junghare (5.5).