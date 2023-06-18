Wardha win Telang Trophy

In the final, played at Pooja College Ground in Gondia, Wardha were bowled out for 191 in 33.2 overs with Dhananjay Moharle top-scoring with 59. Akash Kombe contributed 44. Wardha’s cause was aided by as many as 44 extras conceded by Gondia.

Gondia were never in the chase and were shot out for 53 in 12.1 overs. Only one Gondia batsman reached double digits while extras (23) were the highest contributor to their meagre total.

Nikhil Kitey was the wrecker-in-chief with six wickets for 18 runs. He was declared the Player of the Match.

BRIEF SCORES

Wardha: 194 all out in 33.2 overs (Dhananjay Moharle 59, Akash Kombe 44; Kartik Turkar 4/38)

Gondia: 53 all out in 12.1 overs (Nikhil Kitey 6/18)

Result: Wardha won by 141 runs

Player of the Match : Nikhil Kitey