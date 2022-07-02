Warm welcome given to Chess Olympiad torch

The launch of this historic torch rally was done on June 19 in the presence of the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi at the IG Stadium in New Delhi. The relay will cover a total of 75 cities, commemorating the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75 years of India’s independence.

After the torch reached the Orange City at 6 am deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, divisional director of SAI Sushmita Jyotishi, district youth officer of Nehru Yuvak Kendra Uday Bir, Grand Masters Raunak Sadhwani, Sankalp Gupta and WGM Divya Deshmukh carried the torch and reached the Zero Mile at 6.40 a.m.

On the behalf of administration DSO Palllavi Dhatrak welcomed the torch in the presence of secretary of Chess Association, Nagpur Bhushan Shriwas, former joint director of sports Dr Jaiprakash Duble, NMC sports officer Piyush Patil, international sportspersons and NCC cadets.

District collector R Vimala accorded warm welcome to the torch at Sanvidhan square. Then it reached GH Raisoni college of Engineering and Technology passing thru Akashwani Square, Maharajjbagh Square, Law College Square, Ravi Nagar, Wadi T Point, Hingna Link Road.

Divisional commissioner Dr Madhvi Khode, district collector R Vimala, vice president of Maharashtra Chess Association Girish Vyas, director of Raisoni College Vivek Kapur, CAN president Nishant Gandhi welcomed the torch and then handed it over to the dignitaries including Dr Madhvi Khoade and R Vimala. Speaking on the occasion R Vimala said, " It is a proud moment for Nagpur to welcome the historic toach.” She also wished best luck to the Indian participants of Chess Olympiad. Ms Bisen and Maya Duble conducted the proceedings while Pallavi Dhatrak proposed a vote of thanks.

For the first time in the history of the prestigious competition, India not only hosts the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad but is also the first country that starts off a torch relay that has been instituted by FIDE for the first time in the history of the competition which started in 1927. From now on, every two years when the Chess Olympiad happens, the torch will go out from India to the host country.