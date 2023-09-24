Warm welcome given to sea swimmer Duble

In the last month, he had successfully swam a 70 km distance from English Bay in England to France and back to England with his team.

Jayant has created a new history by swimming two International level channels within two months.

In this expedition between Catalina Island and San Pedro, a distance of 32 km, Jayant started his adventurous swimming expedition on September 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM (PST) in the Pacific Ocean at Catalina Island.

A rally to honour Jayant Duble was taken out from Railway Station to Krida Chowk. PI of Imamwada police station Pravin Kamble and others welcomed him. After the rally reached Krida chowhk, the members of Bhonsale Vyayam Shala presented demo of thrilling exereices.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari felicitated Jayant at Mahal. MLC Pravin Datke, former MLC Girish Vyas, Nago Ganar and Ravindra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

After rally concluded at Krida chowk, MLC Dr Abhijit Wanjari, Dronacharya awareee Vijay Munishwar, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, IDCPE principal. Dr Sharda Naidu, Sanjay Dudhe, Dhiram Gajbhiye welcomed and congratulated him.