Water Polo trials on Dec 10

Those who are interested to participate in selection trials can report to Sanjay Satpute at 10.30 am at the venue. The entry fee is Rs.100 per swimmer for each event.

State-level selection trials for the forthcoming Mini Olympics Games will be held on December 14 and 15 at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi ,Pune. Interested swimmers can send their entries directly to Balaji Kendre, Pune before December 10.

NDAAA president Dr.Jaiprakash Duble has appealed to all the swimmers of Nagpur district to participate in selection trials in maximum number.