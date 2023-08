Wath, Durugwar, Akash, Dubey hit ton

At Pandav College ground, Wath's century (100) helped MRCC to declare their innings for 416 against Central Dhantoli Cricket Club. At Central Railway ground, Durugwar scored 105 as Reshinmbagh Gymkhana posted 198 before they were all out.

Akash Kumar (136) and Shubham Dubey (103) smashed centuries as Eleven Star piled up 410/9 against Advocate XI.

The tournament was inaugurated by VCA vice-president Dr Avinash Deshmukh at the Kalamna Ground. VCA secretary Sanjay Badkas and joint-secretary Chandrakant Manke also graced the occasion.

Opening round scores:

At Ambedkar Ground: Anurag CC, Kamptee 1st innings 241/9 in 80 overs (Aniket Parihar 37, Sharajal Jain 40, Yash Rathod 50, Aayush Rajdev 33; Harshit Bawne 6/64). Vs Ministerial Services Sports Club

At Pandav Ground: MRCC 1st innings 416/4 decl: (Siddhesh Wath 100, Rohit Binkar 34, Nayan Chavan 67, Digvijay Deshmukh 132, Updesh Rajput 56) Vs Central Dhantoli CC

At Central Railway Ground: Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 198 all out in 71.5 overs (Sandesh Durugwar 105; Suniket Bingewar 3/54, Akshay Karnewar 3/24). Navniketan CC 1st innings 5/1 in 4 overs

Group B:

At Khandala Ground: Eleven Star CC 1st innings: 410/9 in 80 ovs (Akash Kumar 136, Shubham Dubey 103, Adhyayan Daga 70; Sidhant Mule 5/63). Vs Advocate XI CC

At Kalamna Ground: Lipton CC 1st innings 317/9 in 80 overs (Aniket Askar 73, Sanket Khedkar 53, Harsha Shankpal 72; Ashit Singh 4/78). Indian Gymkhana yet to bat

At Shree Sports CA Ground: Ruby Colts 1st innings 190 all out in 52.2 overs (Dhairya Ahuja 82, Sanmesh Deshmukh 40; Kshitiz Dahiya 5/30. All India Reporter 1st innings 82/1 in 25 overs