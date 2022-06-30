WB's Mukherji emerges champion

Nagpur, June 30

Rupam Mukherji of West Bengal won the title with nine points out of 10 rounds in the G.H.Raisoni Chess Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament which concluded at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road.The tournament was organised by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and it was recognized by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE.

IM Anwesh Upadhyaya and Mandar Lad share the second spot with 7.5 points to their credit.

On the top board, Rupam needed just half-point to become champion. In the last round he draw his game against Mandar Lad. Top seed Anwesh Upadhyay won against Mradul Yadav of Nagpur to score 8.5 f points to bag the second spot. ThirdpPrize was won by Siddhant Gawai who scored a victory in the last round over Vivaan Saraogi of Nagpur. Indrajit Mahindrakar and Mandar Lad bagged fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Rupam got richer by Rs. 50,000 whereas Anwesh and Siddhant got Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 25000 respectively. . In addition of main prizes, prizes were distributed to best unrated, best Vidarbha player, best Nagpur Player,best veteran, best woman player, best below-1601 rated Ppayer, best below 1301player.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of MPCC general secretary Girish Pandav, CAN president Nishant Gandhi, working president S.S.Soman, and secretary Bhushan Shriwas.

International Arbiter Pramodraj Moree along with his team of Arbiters consisting of Ajinkya Pingle and Pravin Thakare, Shubham Soni, Amit Tembhurne, Swati Kumbhalkar, Prayas Ambade and Shishir Indurkar worked hard for smooth conduction of the event.

Meanwhile the GH Raisoni Memorial Rapid FIDE Rating Chess Tournament will start on Friday from 9.30 a.m. onwards.