Welukar retained as MBA chief, Gokhale secy

Maha Basketball Association (MBA) was duly registered with the Charity Commissioner Nagpur in the year 2019 with its jurisdiction all over Maharashtra for the Basketball Activities. Basketball Federation of India (BFI) gave affiliation to MBA in June 2022. Since then MBA is organising State Basketball Championships of various age groups in Maharashtra. Also performance of Maharashtra at National level was excellent securing many gold, silver and bronze medals in various National Basketball Championships.Executive Committee:

Dr. Dhananjay Welukar (president), Dnyaneshwar Zalke, Puran Gangtire, Sachin Gaiwal, Rakesh Tiwari (all vice presidents) Shatrughna Gokhale (secretary), Ganesh Kad (joint secretary), Shashikant Nandgaokar (joint secretary Jayant Deshmukh (treasurer), Amit Buddhe, Anant Pande, Rajesh Kshatriya, Amjad Kadri, Mohd. Usman Siddiqui, Jaideep Kahalekar and Suryakant Ilame (all members).

Technical Committee: Dr. Dhananjay Welukar (chairman), Manoj Reddy, Kailas Pawar, Sachin Patil, Rakesh Maheshwari, Jitendra Shinde, Ex Officio Shatrughna Gokhale (secretary)

Referee's Board: Amarr Kannade (chairman), Govind Patil, Suhas Kamble, Sadat Kharadi, Sandip Dhangare, Rakesh Seth, Swapnil Bansode, Majid Khan Pathan, Ex Officio Shatrughna Gokhale (secretary)

Selection Panel: Jayant Deshmukh (chairman), Rajesh Kshartriya, Anand Dravid, Manoj Painjane, Mudra Agrawal, Hemant Nipane, Bhavesh More, Rohan Gujar, Uday Patil, Toufique Khan, Sudhir Nagvekar, Ex Officio Shatrughna Gokhale (Secretary)