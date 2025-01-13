Winning start for SNG, DKM girls

While DKM-A girls team defeated Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG) 37-3, SNG outclassed Sanskar Krida Mandal (SKM) 39-14.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by former world champion in para badminton Mansi Joshi. On the occasion, Executive Engineer of NMC’s PWD department Ashwini Yelchatwar, Avinash Tarpe, Vivek Shahu and Hemant Balbudhe shared the dais. Secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association Bhavesh Kuchanwar presided over the opening ceremony.

Mansi was elated to see the young players

After interacting with the basketball players Mansi Joshi motivated them by saying, “Play sports, enjoy sports and be boldly competitive also in your sports and just be yourself.”

RESULTS

GIRLS: SNG (Ihita Moharil 23) bt SKM (Deergha Khaire 10) 39-14 (12-4, 0-10, 15-0, 12-5);

DKM-A (Netra Damke 16) bt PBG 37-3 (16-1, 4-0, 8-0, 9-2);

Spartan (Rudrani Mohite 6) bt DKM-B 21-0 (8-0, 6-0, 2-0, 5-0);

BOYS: PKM (Rudra Fuse 14) bt PLSC-B (Karan 2) 42-6 (18-0, 12-0, 6-0, 6-6).