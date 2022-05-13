Women Achievers to unfold their journey at the Ninth edition of ‘Lokmat Women Summit 2022’

The Lokmat Media in association with Pigeon and Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society, Nagpur, has organised the ninth edition of Lokmat Women Summit presented by Lodha Gold TMT Bar in Nagpur on Saturday, May 14. The journey of women who have risen to prominence in various fields on the strength of their own achievements will be unfolded under the concept 'Udne Ki Asha' at this summit.

The summit will be inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra minister for women and child development Yashomati Thakur, Gravittus Foundation president Usha Kakade and founder of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society, Nagpur, Pramod Manmode. Shri Vijay Darda, chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha will preside over the inaugural function. The chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar, principal secretary (environment and protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar, Amravati city police commissioner Arti Singh, founder of Indian Muslim Women's Movement Zakia Soman, director of Innovation and Incubation Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Apoorva Palkar, Captain Shivani Kalra of Air India Limited, activist against child trafficking Sunita Kar, actresses Isha Koppikar, Rasika Dugal and Sanjana Sanghi, and activist espousing the cause of alopecia affected women Ketaki Jani will be prominently present on this occasion.

Women are occupying top positions in all spheres of the society today. However, they had to struggle a lot during this journey. There were many hurdles in their way and they had to endure injustice and oppression right from child trafficking to sexual abuse. Even in today's society, women feel insecure at many places. But women of achievements have led the way in bringing about a change. Overcoming all odds, women have taken a great leap in all areas of human endeavour.This inspiring journey of women will be unfolded during various seminars at Lokmat Women Summit.

