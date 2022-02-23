Women hockey league resumes today

Nagpur, Feb 23

After a Covid-19break, the women’s hockey league organised by Vidarbha Women’s Hockey Association will resume again from Thursday at Tiger’s Gap ground.

It is pertinent to note that the tournament was inaugurated on January 8 and after two matches, the competition had to be stopped due to surge of Covid pandemic in city.

Now with local authorities permitting sporting activities in the city, VWHA planned to resume the tournament again. Swaminarayan Academy will take on Nagpur Hockey Academy in the first match at 3.30 pm. The tournament is being played in all-play-all format. Top two teams will lock horns in the final which is slated to be held on March 6, informs a release issued by VWHA secretary Sunil Madne.

The other participating teams include Era Hockey Club, Abhinav Hockey Club, Eram Hockey Club and City Police Hockey team.