Woodball team wins bronze medal

Under the leadership of Dr. Pravin Manwatkar and with team captain Deepak Kumar Agrawal (IAS), the Indian Woodball team, consisting of Pran Pratim Chaliha, Jitendra Patel, Lalit Dangi, Virat Parmar, and Rahul Chavan, secured a bronze medal in the men's team event. Additionally, in the mixed doubles event, Rahul Chavan and Chain Kumari Nishad also won a bronze medal.

The women's team, led by Pooja Choudhary, included Chain Kumari Nishad, Diya Neelim Rasool, Erin Rose, Ranjeeta Khalkho, and Rupali Chib.

Team Captain Deepak Kumar expressed confidence that they will aim for a gold medal in future competitions.

Chief Patron Shri D. N. Kar (IRS), president Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, vice presidents Kishor Bagde and Shri Kumar Masram, Ajay Sontakke; Adv. Sudeep Manwatkar, Abin Thomas, Devang Shaha, Rajendra Pal, Jahangir Bhat, Anup Singh Rathi, Dr. Shriram Sonvane,Sanjeev Sharma, Renu Kulshrestha, Anil Dagar, Govind Jha, V. Prasath, Kumar Marpalli, E.Prabhakar, MD. Azam, Amrik Singh, Jagkiran, Hemant Payer , Samir Arbat along with all the members of the Woodball Association of India, congratulated the team on their outstanding achievement.