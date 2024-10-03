Workshops on consumer behavior held

The resource person for the first workshop was deputy director of Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies and Research, Nagpur Dr. Mujahid Siddiqui who encouraged the students regarding creative thinking and ideation around new products, services, or marketing campaigns that resonate with target audiences.

The second resource person workshop was associate professor of Tirpude Institute of Management Education, Nagpur Dr. Geeta Naidu who brainstorms the students how to improve customer engagement and satisfaction based on insights gathered during the workshop.

Dr.Tejasvini Paralkar, Dr.Rishabh Shekhar were instrumental in organising these events. Director Dr.Sameer Pingle extended all the support and guidance for the event.