World champ archer Ojas honoured

On the occasion, Ojas’ father Pravin, mother Archana, grandfather Ramesh Wanjari, uncle Tushar Wanjari and Sanjay Lokhande were present. Ojas was presented with a bouquet by Gadkari has the latter’s residence. Gadkari lauded Deotale’s achievement and wished him success for future archery tournaments.

It is pertinent to note here that Ojas created history in Individual Men’s Compound event after he shot a perfect 150 to win the title at the Archery World Championships 2023 in Berlin earlier this month.

In earlier rounds, he had record victory over World No 1 Mike Schloesser of Netherlands with a score of 149-148 in the semi-finals. He also defeated Poland’s Przemyslaw Konecki 148-144 in the quarter-finals.

Ojas’ historic gold medal helped India finish their campaign in the World Archery Championships with their best-ever medal haul of four medals. India won three gold medals and one bronze with all four coming in the Compound event – which is a non-Olympic event.