WPL: Champions RCB release Disha , Gujarat retain Bharti

Nagpur

Vidarbha senior women's team captain Disha Kasat has been released by the defending champions Royal Changellers Bengaluru (RCB) whereas Bharti Fulmali has been retained by Gujarat Giants ahead of Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The right-handed Amravati-born batter Disha Kasat not had a memorable stint with RCB. She played 10 matches for RCB and scored just 11 runs. Right arm medium fast bowler Bharti Fulmali has played three matches for Gujarat and scored 63 runs in her debut season. She had replaced India middle-order batter Harleen Deol in the Gujarat Giants squad after the latter injured her left knee.

On Thursday, all five teams came up with their WPL Retentions, and there were no real surprises over there. A team could retain all 18 players, with a maximum of six foreign players, and all the franchises made the most of the move. As expected, RCB, and MI did not make any shocking changes, but only the ones that were much-needed.

Although Disha failed to make best use of opportunity with RCB, she has been consistent in domestic cricket. This season she played couple of good knocks in Senior Women's T-20 League. It can be mentioned here that playing for India A Women, Disha smashed two half-centuries in the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy 2021. She also impressed everyone by scoring a blistering century for Vidarbha Women in Visakhapatnam which turned out to be a match-winning knock for her side. Disha was rewarded for her fine batting performance with a place in the Central Zone team for the Senior Women Inter-Zonal T20.