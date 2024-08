Yadav, Ankita reign supreme

Khushi Sheikh (U-14 girls), Samrat Nagpure(U-14 boys), Rishika Karlekar (U-12 girls), Swarup Alladiwar (U-12 boys), : Yash Sharma (U-16 boys), Mansi Patankar (U-16 girls), Ajay Chandravanshi (U-18 boys), Roshni Inwati (U-18 girls) also emerged winners in their respective categories.

NDAA secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi , president Gurudeo Nagrale, IDCPE principal Dr. Sharda Naidu, Anil Bhore, Nishant Dehriya, Prof. Chandrakant Mahadik, Dayanand Kalmbe, Priya Bhowate, Pranali Chanode, Vishal Patil, Megha Nimje, Prof. Shubham Itankar, Dr. Chetan Mahadik, Prof. Sonali Borkar, Abhinav Khajuria and others were present on the occasion.

Results

Open boys: Suresh Kumar Yadav (29.67 IDCPE), Mohit Gupta(25.86 Mahakal Sporting Club), Abdul Kardar (17.75 IDCPE)

Open girls: Ankita Bhoyar (17.67), Renuka Mohiral (16.39), Swati Gavpale (16.35 HTKBS)

Under-14 girls: Khushhi Sheikh (16.95 HTKBS), Yashsvi Surjuse ( 14.15 Madhav Sporting), Vanshika Shriwas (11.55 Mahakal)

Result

Under 14 boys: Samrat Nagpure (20.70 Madhav Sporting), Adarsh Maravi (20.67 HTKBS), Vaisukh kalvale (14.90 Mahakal)

Under 12 girls: Rishika Karlekar (10.57 HTKBS), Pratiksha Wakade ( 7.00 HTKBS), Mahi Kalhe (5.25 HTKBS).

Under 12 boys: Swarup Alladiwar (14.16 HTKBS), Gaurav Mangam (13.95 Madhav Sporting),

Under 16 boys: Yash Sharma (34.30 Vikrant Sporting), Rudra Patil (31.30 Aai Foundation), Sunny Prajapati (20.79 Vikrant Sporting),

Under 16 girls: Mansi Patankar (23.55 Aai Foundation),

Under 18 boys: Ajay Chandravanshi (28.90 IDCPE), Krish Mule (16.15 HTKBS), Abhishek Sharma (14.22 Vikrant Sporting)

Under 18 girls: Roshni Inwati (14.51 Mahakal Sporting), Tanushree Vaidya (11.21 HTKBS)