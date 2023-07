Yadav holds Dhamgaye to draw

Maharashtra Under-13 player Apatrim Yadav held Dhamgaye to a draw in 47 moves. On top board top seed Delhi's Saikat Nath outwitted Sajveer Singh Maras in marathon 84 moves. On second board Nilay Kulkarni made a light work of Aadityua Kamath.

Earlier DCP Archit Chandak inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Dr.Hemant Sonare, Dilip Kamdar , organising secretary of the foundation Sushant Jumde, tournament organising secretary Nilesh Channawar and others. The programme was compared by Abhijit Mule.

IA Swapnil Bansod is the chief arbiter of the tournament and he is assisted by IA Deepak Chavhan SNA Akash Punde,SNA Gaytri Panbude, SNA Shital Panbude SNA Amit Tembhurne, Shubham Soni Amit Bhongare and others.

Results (round 3): Maras Sahejveer Singh(2) lost to Saikat Nath (3), Kulkarni Nilay (3) bt Aaditya Kamath (2), Dhamgaye Pramod (2.5) drew with Apratim Yadav (2.5), Chandwani Prateek (3) bt Tanishq Amit Maheshwari (2), Gote Kaustubh (2.5) drew with Ghorghate Sahil (2.5), Yashsva Anil Kanholkar (3) bt Kush Ajay Agarwal (2), Jayanth Suravarapu (3) bt Ramteke Sumedh (2), Anshul Nanwani (2.5) drew with Sharma Sai (2.5), Vinesh Doultani (2) lost to Gaigore Sanskar (3), Aditya Meshram (2) lost to Deogade Aryan (3).