Yash, Samiksha Champion of Champions

In the senior category, Sejal Pise and Aryan Yadav won in the rifle category and Siddhesh Thorat and Prerna Yadav won in the pistol category. On behalf of Vidarbha Adventure Association, in collaboration with the Nagpur District Rifle Association, this three-day competition was organised at Priyadarshini College of Architecture, Hingna Road area. 240 shooters from different districts of the state participated in rifle and pistol category. International badminton player Malvika Bansod and director of Department of Sports of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi Sharad Nichal, Kunal Nichal distributed the prizes. Rs 11,000 cash each along with an attractive trophy were awarded to Yash and Samikha, who were adjudged 'Champion of Champions'.

Secretary of the organisation Kishor Bagde made the introductory remarks. Treasurer Nitin Gohane welcomed the guests. Mangesh Dudalkar conducted the proceedings while president Dr. Sharda Naidu proposed vote of thanks.

The team of Shashank Chauhan, Abhishek Raut provided technical support for the competition. Preeti Dudalkar, Sanjay Kadu, Dr. Prashant Debre, Dr. Sriram Agalave, Prachi Bagde, Alka Gohane worked hard. for the success of competition.