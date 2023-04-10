Yaul, Hodda, Malhotra, Budhraja advance
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 10, 2023 06:30 PM 2023-04-10T18:30:01+5:30 2023-04-10T18:30:01+5:30
While Yaul defeated Atharva Mundhe 15-0, 15-1, Rajveer Hodda beat Himanshu Raut 15-7, 15-5 and Akshit ousted Viraj Dhole 15-3, 15-5 in boys Under-11 age category.
In girls, Aanya Malhotra, defeated Tamanna Budhraja 15-6, 15-7 while Sanvi Manapure got the better of Sharvani Bhoot 15-3, 15-0.
Earlier, West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre, NDBA President Kundatai Vijaykar, Secretary Mangesh Kashikar, Laxmibai Venkatesh Dayal, Ajay Venkatesh Dayal, Anant Apte, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Raju Dayal, Sanjay Dayal inaugurated the tournament.